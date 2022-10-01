War of words: Kicked out Mpho Phalatse calls new Joburg leadership a ‘corrupt cabal’

Pretoria - Axed former mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Dr Mpho Phalatse has vowed to fight the no confidence motion which saw the African National Congress regaining control of the city on Friday. One hundred and forty-five councillors took part in proceedings, after Phalatse’s Democratic Alliance (DA) refused to participate in the day’s extraordinary sitting called by newly-elected Joburg Speaker, Congress of the People’s (Cope’s) Colleen Makhubele.

“We do not recognise and reject the decisions of that illegal meeting,” said Phalatse. “We will be in court at the earliest opportunity to uproot this corrupt cabal that seized power unlawfully, and restore to our residents their legal and rightful government,” she said. On Friday, just hours before the sitting of Council, Phalatse filed an urgent interdict seeking to halt the session. That court bid tumbled, as it was struck off the roll by the High Court in Joburg.

ANC Greater Johannesburg leader, Dada Morero, was elected as Johannesburg’s new mayor. Morero was elected on Friday after midday following the booting out of Phalatse, with 139 votes. Morero was elected regional chairperson of the ANC this year and was next in line to become ANC mayor of the City following the death of Mpho Moerane, but was thwarted by a multi-party coalition which took control of the city.

After the ousting, several social media posts have speculated over a rift between Phalatse and her party, the DA. However, the former mayor has dismissed the claims. “I have noted various posts on social media suggesting that there is a wedge between me and my party, the Democratic Alliance,” said Phalatse in a terse statement. “There is no disconnect between myself and DA leadership. In fact, we are united in our quest to undo yesterday’s illegal act and reinstate the Joburg multi-party government,” she said.

Al-Jama-ah leader, Thapelo Amad told The Star that Phalatse’s removal was a victory for service delivery in Johannesburg. “The residents of Johannesburg, especially those in poor areas will now have a voice. The DA was only servicing their rich constituency,” Amad said. IOL