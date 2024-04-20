Wash your hands! 12 confirmed cases of Cholera in South Africa, as one person dies

One person has died as a result of cholera and there 12 laboratory-confirmed cases since January, the national Department of Health said this week. “The country has recorded more than 150 suspected cholera cases between January 1 and April 18,” said national health department spokesperson Foster Mohale.

Cholera is a bacterial disease usually spread through contaminated water. It causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration. Left untreated, cholera can be fatal in a matter of hours, even in previously healthy people. “Eleven of these cases were recorded in Limpopo and one in Gauteng”. “Three of these cases are imported from Zimbabwe, with no definite history of contact with other confirmed cases”.

Mohale said the person who died was a 48-year-old South African citizen from Musina, in Vhembe District. “He experienced diarrhoeal symptoms and was admitted in hospital on March 16 unfortunately he passed away on March 21 in a Pietersburg hospital.” Mohale said the risk of both imported cases and local transmission remains high due to the cross-border movements to and from both Zimbabwe and Mozambique.