WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s most read stories last week

These were some of our most-read stories last week: 5. Ramaphosa places Mkhize on special leave

President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave on Tuesday so he can attend to allegations levelled against him in the Digital Vibes debacle. 4. Shaleen Surtie-Richards's family call for State funeral The family of TV, film and theatre actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards have called on the Presidency to give her a State send-off. The icon was found dead on Monday, at a guest house in Cape Town.

3. Miss SA hopeful who was abandoned at birth in a box shares her story of hope Miss South Africa hopeful Fikile Cele, who was abandoned in a box outside a factory shortly after birth, shared her story on Facebook recently, hoping that it will encourage others that life can get better.

2. Tembisa 10: Dad says SA will see the babies when the time is right Tebogo Tsotetsi, the father of the decuplets born in a Pretoria hospital earlier this week, said he cried when he got the news adding “people will see the babies at the right time”.