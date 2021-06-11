WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s most read stories last week
These were some of our most-read stories last week:
President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave on Tuesday so he can attend to allegations levelled against him in the Digital Vibes debacle.
4. Shaleen Surtie-Richards's family call for State funeral
The family of TV, film and theatre actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards have called on the Presidency to give her a State send-off. The icon was found dead on Monday, at a guest house in Cape Town.
3. Miss SA hopeful who was abandoned at birth in a box shares her story of hope
Miss South Africa hopeful Fikile Cele, who was abandoned in a box outside a factory shortly after birth, shared her story on Facebook recently, hoping that it will encourage others that life can get better.
2. Tembisa 10: Dad says SA will see the babies when the time is right
Tebogo Tsotetsi, the father of the decuplets born in a Pretoria hospital earlier this week, said he cried when he got the news adding “people will see the babies at the right time”.
1. Exclusive: Gauteng woman gives birth to 10 children, breaks Guinness World Record
Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, gave birth to decuplets at a Pretoria hospital earlier this week, breaking the Guinness World Record held by Malian Halima Cissé who gave birth to nine babies last month.