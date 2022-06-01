WATCH: Bonsmara bull sells for R2.1m at auction in North West

Durban - An African Bonsmara bull sold for R2.1 million at an auction recently in the cattle-farming town of Stella in the North West. A video posted online by Thabo Dithakgwe shows the densely muscular bull prancing about the hay inside a cage while the auctioneer rattles away on the mic.

Within the space of 120 seconds, the price jumped from R800 000 to R2.1 million. In the video, the monstrous bull appears thicker than other popular breeds of cattle. WORLD RECORD PRICE R2 100 000.00 for a Bonsmara bull from Poggenpoel Bonsmaras, Stella;NW📌 pic.twitter.com/v4ps6ZnS9C — Thabo Dithakgwe (@ThaboDithakgwe) May 31, 2022

The Bonsmara bull is native to Africa and is bred and strictly selected for economical production, according to Cattlesite.com. It has a darkish red pigment and is known for having high-quality beef. “The Bonsmara has become so popular that it has grown to be numerically the strongest beef breed in South Africa in less than 25 years,” Cattlesite.com said.

In 2018, Farmer’s Weekly reported that a Bonsmara bull had sold for R1.8 million during the 20th annual production sale of Up George Bonsmaras held near Wasbank in KwaZulu-Natal. Derek Ralfe of Up George Bonsmaras reportedly sold the animal to a consortium of seven breeders. The bull is a mix between British and Afrikaner beef breeds and was the brainchild of Professor Jan Bonsma, while Mara was the farm that the species was first bred on, hence its name.

