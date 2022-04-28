WATCH: Pothole in Tshwane is so big it can swallow a mop

Durban - Gauteng residents have shown concern after a video of a mop disappearing into the depths of a crater-like pothole was posted on social media this week.
The video was apparently taken at the corner of Talbot Terrace and Coke Street in western Pretoria and posted on Twitter.
It shows a large hole in the road filled with water. Towards the centre of the pothole, the colour deepens and so does its depth.
A woman in a blue jersey is seen holding the bottom end of a mop, and begins to push it down into the pothole. The entire mop disappears into the pothole.
I’ve been saying how @CityTshwane does not take it’s residents’ pleas for service delivery seriously 💔💔💔 This is such a dangerous hazard for our community.— 𝓜𝓶𝓪𝓜𝓷𝓲𝓼𝓲 🧚🏾♀️ (@Potse__) April 27, 2022
PLEASE BE CAUTIOUS: Cnr. Talbot & Coke street Westpark. pic.twitter.com/OKxYB25wY3
The Tshwane municipality replied, saying: “Good evening, Thank you for alerting the City. The relevant department has been notified & a call with reference number : 6000644366 has been logged.”
Good evening , Thank you for alerting the City . The relevant department has been notified & a call with reference number :6000644366 has been logged.— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) April 27, 2022
Aggrieved residents were not taken back by the size and depth of the pothole, however, saying that it was “nothing new.”
One user suggested that a local celebrity complain about it and tag the relevant cabinet minister, referring to the Anele Mdoda and Fikile Mbalula issue last month.
The popular radio host complained about her two tyres bursting due to a pothole in an area she was driving in.
“This is getting annoying,” she said in Tweet, Tagging Mbalula, or his alter-ego, “Mr Fix”
“Send me a DM,” he said.
Send me DM— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) March 24, 2022
But this received a mixed reaction, with some residents claiming he was showing favouritism toward the celebrity for allowing her to slide in that DM, while others disagreed.
“I think we should be grateful we have celebrities like Anele who are not afraid to call these ministers out, perhaps by putting them on the spot, something will change,” said user Nelisa Bhumazela.
I think we should be grateful we have celebrities like Anele who are not afraid to call these ministers out, perhaps by putting them on the spot, something will change.— Nelisa Bhumazela (@nellyNellz94) March 24, 2022
