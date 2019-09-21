Every 3 hours in South Africa, a woman is ​murdered​. That’s 8 ​murders​ per day, 56 murders per week and 2912 ​murders​ per year. These are just the incidents that we know of and that have been reported. In most cases, the victim is ​raped​.

With these horrific numbers in ​gender-based violence​, we see a new kind of sinister dwelling in our​ society​. One which dates back to our very own colonial history.

What once seemed like a hopeful and prosperous future, now poses as one of the most shocking events in the history of our country.

We spoke to women around the country, asking to them to share their deepest fears and concerns with femicide in South Africa.

The fear of Femicide







"We don't need a 9th of August or Women's Day, we need respect three hundred and sixty five days a year," said financial accountant, Sebashnie Naidu.

"Men need to understand that we don't wear clothes to get their attention but because we feel comfortable wearing them," said Mandisa Khuluse.







