JOHANNESBURG - For three young rugby hopefuls, seeing the Springbok rugby team in person on Tuesday, was an inspiring, joyful push in the right direction. Nine-year-old, Tshepo, eight-year-old, Mpho, and five-year-old Lebogang arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the Springboks home after their victory over England in the final on Saturday.

The airport was filled also with thousands of supporters who were dressed in their Springbok regalia who excitedly waited for the grand moment for the players to return with the World Cup trophy.

"I want to see Siya [Kolosi] because he inspires me as a rugby player and proves that anything is possible. I don't wanna witness this on TV I wanna experience it. He inspires me a great deal and seeing him in person, will make me happy," said Tshepo.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Photo: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA).

The three Soweto boys were accompanied by their mother who said she could not let this historic moment pass her and her sons by.

The Springboks will kick off their RWC Champions Tour in Gauteng on Thursday with a parade including stops in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto.

African News Agency (ANA)