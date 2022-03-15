WATCH: woman walks into Debonairs and uses sanitiser to wash private parts

Durban – Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a South African takes it to the next level and leaves people astonished. This was the case when a CCTV footage video shared on social media showed a woman walking into a Debonairs Pizza and using the sanitiser at the entrance of the store to wash her private parts.

Businesses around the country had to install sanitisers to adhere to government’s Covid-19 health and safety regulations but had no idea what people may eventually use them for. The video was posted onto the eThekwini Secure Facebook page. The original source of the video is a TikTok account listed as @iamc lekta. It was not yet established in which province the incident took place.

The video is narrated by unknown men watching the footage as they burst into laughter as they see the woman conducting her sanitary affairs. She is seen walking into the store, stopping at the peddle-sanitiser and lifting up her dress. She then positions her body so that the sanitiser squirts on to her midsection. Patrons in the store at the time were completely unaware of what was going on.

A man seen looking at his phone turns around and catches the lady mid-wash before she heads out of the door. Famous Brands, the parent company of Debonairs Pizza, could not be reached for comment after numerous attempts on Tuesday. Some South Africans reacting to the video online laughed while others expressed their disappointment.

