‘We are not threatened by MK party, or Jacob Zuma’s involvement’, ANC insists

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) says it will continue to fight for its heritage, symbols and trademarks which it insists have been “stolen” by the Umkhonto weSizwe opposition party endorsed by former president Jacob Zuma. IOL reported on Tuesday that judgment in the ANC's application to declare the MK party’s registration unlawful, unconstitutional, and invalid has been reserved. The judge said the parties' legal representatives will be informed on when the judgment will be delivered.

The reserve judgment was handed down on Tuesday afternoon by the Electoral Court, sitting in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein. On Wednesday, ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that the court challenge is not a sign of feeling threatened by the fledgling political party, or Zuma’s involvement. The ANC says it does not feel threatened by the formation of MK party, or the involvement of its former president Jacob Zuma. File Picture: Doctor Ngcobo “We have no reason to be threatened by Mr Jacob Zuma’s involvement with the party. There can be anything wrong about that assertion. It is not the first time that there is a breakaway or a splinter from the ANC and what did we do when that happened?

“When the EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters) was formed, they did not use any symbols of the ANC, they carved out their own identity. The Congress of the People (Cope), we also went and challenged that and we did not succeed. We then went to fight the battle on the ground, which is where we are strongest as the African National Congress,” said Bhengu-Motsiri. National spokesperson for the ANC, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri. File Picture: Timothy Bernard/Independent Media She said like any other South African, ANC members are authorised to exercise their rights in law, to defend assets of the former liberation movement. “It is the first time that somebody steals the heritage assets of the ANC in a manner that is is being done. Why is it being done? It is to sow confusion among our members and supporters with the assertion (by Zuma) that I am still part of the ANC and I am rescuing the ANC. The constitution of the ANC does not allow anything of that nature,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.

“If Mr Jabob Zuma had walked away from the ANC peacefully, set up his own party in his name or any other name other than stealing the heritage assets of the ANC, we would not be going to court.” The ANC said it does not feel threatened by the formation of MK party, or the involvement of its former president Jacob Zuma. File Picture: Doctor Ngcobo In court on Tuesday, legal counsel for uMkhonto weSizwe party, advocate Dali Mpofu argued the ANC's application against the new opposition party was misconceived and should be dismissed with costs. The uMkhonto weSizwe party argued that the ANC is trying to cover up its negligence for failing to stop the opposition party's registration.