Webinar to explore Africa-China co-operation during Covid-19 pandemic
With the Covid-19 pandemic having reached a crisis level around the globe, it has become crucial to utilize the power of media and civil diplomacy to assist African nations to curb the spread of the virus. The past week in Africa has seen a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.
The fragile health infrastructure in the continent means that it will be doubly strained by an increasing number of new Covid-19 infections.
Under these circumstances, Global Max Media Group in association with Independent Media, the African News Agency, China Public Diplomacy Association, and the Academy of Media and Public Affairs at the Communication University of China, will host an online seminar on 15 June 2020.
A prestigious panel of speakers has been lined up to respond to the theme of how China and Africa can work together to overcome the negative impact of the pandemic. The seminar also aims to promote mutual understanding between Africa and China, as well as to improve the African economy post-pandemic thus contributing to the economy and health of both the Chinese and African people.
The event will be held via the online platform, Zoom. Participants include field-specific specialists, diplomats, media representatives and local Chinese representatives. The parties involved will give relevant speeches and enter into discussion regarding points of interest.
To register for the seminar click here.
Speakers include:
President of Global Max Media Group Mr Miles Nan; H.E Li Nan, Charges d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in South Africa; Wang Wenan, Chairman of the South Africa – China Economic and Trade Association; Dr Iqbal Survé, Executive Chairman of Independent Media and African News Agency; H.E Kuang Weilin, Former Ambassador of the Chinese Embassy in Freetown; Shirley Wenzhou Zhang, Associate Dean, Institute of Public Diplomacy, Academy of Media and Public Affairs, Communication University of China; Anwar Adams, President of the Democratic Independent Party; Jacquline Musiitwa, Senior Consulant of United Nations, Founder of Hoja Law Group，and a Young Global Leader; Shu Zhan, Director of the Chinese Institute of International Studies Foundation, African Studies; Professor Zhang Zhenke, director of The Institute of African Studies, Nanjing University; Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director General of the Nigeria National Council for Arts and Cultural ; Zeng Aiping, Deputy Director, Chinese Institute of International Studies, Development Countries; Hangwei Li PhD Candidate Politics and International Studies at SOAS, University of London; Dr Cliff Mboya, Fudan University; Kabo Kolobe President of Botswana Taichi Association; Kuben Chetty, Political editor, Independent Media KZN; Prof Sipho Seepe Professor of Science and Mathematics, University of Zululand
Date and Time
15:00-18:00 Monday 15 Jun 2020, Beijing Time
09:00-12:00 Monday 14 Jun 2020, SA Time
Hosts:
- Africa News Agency
- Global Max Media Group
- Independent Media
- People’s Daily Online
- R1 Foundation
Co-Organized by:
- South Africa China Economic and Trade Association;
- China Public Diplomacy Association;
- Academy of Media and Public Affairs, Communication University of China;
- China-African People to People Exchange and Corporation Association