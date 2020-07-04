100 days in lockdown, 100 pics from around South Africa
Cape Town - On March 23, 2020 President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that a countrywide lockdown would come into effect on March 26. The 21-day hard lockdown was the government's intervention to try to control the spread of the coronavirus and flatten the curve of infections as well as give us time to prepare our healthcare systems for the inevitable peak.We are now on Day 100 of an eased lockdown.
Through it all the African News Agency's team of photographer's have been out there capturing South Africa's new normal. Here is a selection of the top 100 images by ANA photographers of the lockdown period in South Africa.
At the time of the first lockdown announcement, the Department of Health confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa were at 402.
On Friday night, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced 108 more deaths owing to Covid-19, as well as 9 063 new infections, taking the total confirmed cases to just under 180 000 and the death toll to 2952.
Mkhize said confirmed cases since March now stand at 177 124, with just under 87 000 recoveries.
Active cases - those of people who are currently living with the virus - stand at 87 874.
The country is now on level 3 of an eased lockdown which has allowed millions of workers to return to work.
Over 1.7 million have been tested for the virus.
The country expects its Covid-19 peak between July and August, with Gauteng currently the province with the most active cases despite the Western Cape having the most infections and deaths.IOL