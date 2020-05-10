102 Covid-19 deaths in the Western Cape, over 5 307 cases

The Western Cape confirmed 102 Covid-19 deaths. Winde said that 61 771 tests has been conducted so far, there were 183 patients in hospital with 68 in ICU/high care.

"Our data indicates that the virus is spreading faster, and that we are in a new phase of the pandemic. This is a phase that every part of the country will experience at some point. As the president and Professor Salim Abdool Karim have indicated, the virus cannot be stopped, and the Hard Lockdown only bought us time to prepare for the peak.





"This is what we have been doing and I look forward to sharing more of our hotspot response plans with the public this week," the premier said.



