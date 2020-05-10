102 Covid-19 deaths in the Western Cape, over 5 307 cases
Cape Town - More than 100 people have now died of Covid-19 in the Western Cape, Premier Alan Winde said on Sunday
As of 1pm on May 10, the province said it had recorded 5 307 Covid-19 infections, with 3 568 active cases and 1 739 recoveries.
The Western Cape confirmed 102 Covid-19 deaths. Winde said that 61 771 tests has been conducted so far, there were 183 patients in hospital with 68 in ICU/high care.
"Our data indicates that the virus is spreading faster, and that we are in a new phase of the pandemic. This is a phase that every part of the country will experience at some point. As the president and Professor Salim Abdool Karim have indicated, the virus cannot be stopped, and the Hard Lockdown only bought us time to prepare for the peak.
"This is what we have been doing and I look forward to sharing more of our hotspot response plans with the public this week," the premier said.
The National Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced.
WInde said he was looking forward to Ramaphosa's visit to the province this week.
"This week I will look forward to welcoming President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Western Cape on Friday, 15 May 2020. The president has been visiting provinces around the country to assess their preparedness. We will look forward to showcasing our plans and response strategy with the President," Winde said.
"On Saturday, our top public health experts shared our plans with Minister Mkhize. He indicated he was pleased and satisfied with what was presented."
