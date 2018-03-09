Cape Town - Eleven accused from Mossel Bay were sentenced to a total of 145 years in prison by the Western Cape High Court, sitting at the Mossel Bay Magistrate's Court, for assault and murder, Western Cape police said on Friday.





According to a statement, violent clashes at the Mossel Bay Youth Correctional Centre in March 2016, in a shared cell of rival prison gangs the 26s and the 28s, left two men dead and two seriously injured.





All 11 accused were subsequently found guilty and sentenced. Donavon May received the longest sentence of 25 years on all three counts.





Moses Pikaan, Jason Bothma, Henrico Lindt, Jean Pierre Botha, Hein Piedt, Roland Jantjies, Geswin Jantjies, Wilston Wilbach, Ricaro van Zyl, and Zander Alexander were also sentenced and will serve a total of 145 years, including May’s 25 years.





“The investigating team is highly praised by police management in the Western Cape who were exceedingly pleased about the convictions and sentencing,” police said.



