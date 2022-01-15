14% think that aliens will invade Earth this year – global survey

Cape Town – How likely are aliens to visit the Earth? While some of us might say “very unlikely”, 14% of respondents in a survey say that an alien invasion is on the cards this year. Ipsos asked more than 22 000 adults in 33 countries to give their personal predictions for 2022.

According to the survey, 14% thought alien invasion was likely and nearly a third of people in India are expecting to greet visitors from another planet. Despite mounting concerns over rising prices, the environment or alien invasions, most people felt things would be better in the new year. More than half of those questioned believed that over 80% of the world’s population would receive at least one dose of a vaccine in 2022.

Almost a third of people around the world expect their society to become more tolerant as a result of the events of the last two years. A total of 71% respondents think city centres will become more vibrant as people return to working in offices in 2022. Optimism about the state of the global economy is slowly picking up, too.