175 babies born on New Year’s Day in the Western Cape

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department confirmed the births of 175 babies at public health facilities on New Year’s Day in the province. Of the babies born, 93 were boys and 82 were girls.

The first baby, a boy 50cm in length and weighing 4 390g, was born at Mowbray Maternity Hospital at 12.03am to mother Phumeza Jezile. The second baby, also a boy, was born at Karl Bremer Hospital at 12.04am to mother Melony Rank. He was 51cm in length and weighed 3 620g. Nastehoshuute Abdullah gave birth to the third baby to be welcomed in the new year at Helderberg Hospital at 12.36am. The baby girl was 55.4cm in length and weighed 4 330g.

Tygerberg Hospital also welcomed a set of twin girls. Western Cape MEC for Health Dr Nomafrench Mbombo congratulated the families welcoming their newborns. “I wish to congratulate all parents on the safe arrival of their newborns and wish them many years of happiness and good health. May you cherish the time together with your little ones, as parenthood is one of the best journeys,” she said.

Mbombo said a child’s health was most vulnerable during the first 1 000 days of its life. The period from conception until a child’s second birthday offered a unique window of opportunity (for parents) to shape healthier and more prosperous futures. “We as the Western Cape government health (department) are excited to be part of this journey, from your baby’s first immunisation to their first steps. We are here to support you. “It is important to create a nurturing and healthy environment for your baby, along with good nutrition, which can impact a child’s ability to develop and learn.

"Ensure that your baby is fully immunised and follow the advice of health workers at your local clinic. "Make time to play with your child and support him or her as they grow and develop. Remember to take care of yourself as well," Mbombo added.