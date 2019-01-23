Two suspects outsmarted a security guard and managed to rob him and steal 19 firearms from his company’s Maitland offices.

According to a source, the two robbers walked in with one gun and left with 20, after fooling the armed guard into believing they were having car problems. “These two okes went to Black Hawk Security on Sunday just after 11pm and approached the security guard looking after the premises,” the source says.

“They told him they were having car problems and needed a jumpstart.

“He opened the gate for them but then they jumped him and one of them took out a gun and said they’re robbing the place.

“They threatened him and forced him to hand over his firearm.”

The source says the suspects demanded access to the safe and went for the guns.

“Those skelms (suspects) cleaned out the safe and took 16 handguns and three shotguns. They also took some ammo but they are not sure how much was on site,” he explains.

“The strange thing is, when leaving, the security guard asked them to give him his gun back because it was his private firearm, which they did.”

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk confirms the incident and says the suspects also took cellphones.

“They pretended to be asking for a jumpstart for their vehicle but then as they were told that it’s only company vehicles in the yard and they cannot be assisted, the suspects suddenly produced a firearm and threatened everybody that was present,” says Van Wyk.

“They then robbed the victims of their cellphones as well as firearms that belong to the company.

“The suspects walked out and fled the scene thereafter. No shots were fired and no injuries sustained.”

Maitland police are investigating a business robbery case and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Daily Voice contacted Black Hawk for comment but the company had not responded by the time of going to press on Wednesday night.

