19 positive coronavirus tests at schools after Cape Town nightclub ’superspreader’ event

Cape Town – The Department of Health is only aware of 19 pupils from public schools who have tested positive for the coronavirus at a social gathering in Cape Town, says the Western Cape Department of Education.

News24 reported at least 47 high school pupils from seven schools in Cape Town had tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a “superspreader” event at a Claremont nightclub, Tin Roof, on October 3. It's alleged 32 of the pupils are in matric.

“The WCED has been informed by the Department of Health that there are a number of people that have tested positive for Covid-19 associated with a social gathering unrelated to a school,’’ WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond told IOL.

’’The Department of Health has confirmed that 19 learners from public schools have tested positive for Covid-19. A tracing team from the Department of Health has contacted learners and is following up on close contacts.

’’It is important to reiterate the importance of preventative measures as Covid-19 is still with us. Social gatherings must be discouraged and health and safety protocols, including the wearing of masks at all events in public and the washing of hands and social distancing, MUST be adhered to.