South Africa - Cape Town - 280720. A nurse in full PPE in the isolation ward of the Kensington Home for the Aged. Gloves, aprons, long-sleeved gowns, surgical masks, eye goggles, face visors and respirator masks are all examples of personal protective equipment (PPE) worn by healthcare personnel to treat patients infected with diseases such as Covid-19. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
2 111 new Covid-19 infections in SA on Friday

By Crispin Adriaanse Time of article published 1h ago

Cape Town - A total of 2 111 new Covid-19 infections were recorded across South Africa on Friday, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases’ (NICD) daily report.

“Today the institute reports 2 111 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 669 671,” the NICD said.

Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal contributed 78% of the country’s new infections on Friday.

The number of tests conducted, 25 056, dropped compared to Thursday’s 30 818.

The NICD further reveals a positivity rate of 8.4% when the number of new infections and tests conducted are considered.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDOH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDOH reports 127 deaths and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99 145 to date,” the institute adds.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s hospitals experienced an increase of 73 admissions in the last 24 hours.

Currently admitted patients per day:

  • Monday: 3 175
  • Tuesday: 3 141
  • Wednesday: 3 097
  • Thursday: 3 075
  • Friday: 3 028

The number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 90 663 - the highest experienced in the country this week.

Breakdown of SA’s new cases per province:

  • Gauteng: 778
  • Western Cape: 510
  • KwaZulu-Natal: 349
  • Mpumalanga: 126
  • Free State: 109
  • North West: 82
  • Eastern Cape: 69
  • Limpopo: 48
  • Northern Cape: 40

