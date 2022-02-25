2 111 new Covid-19 infections in SA on Friday

Cape Town - A total of 2 111 new Covid-19 infections were recorded across South Africa on Friday, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases’ (NICD) daily report. “Today the institute reports 2 111 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 669 671,” the NICD said.

Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal contributed 78% of the country’s new infections on Friday. The number of tests conducted, 25 056, dropped compared to Thursday’s 30 818. The NICD further reveals a positivity rate of 8.4% when the number of new infections and tests conducted are considered.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDOH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDOH reports 127 deaths and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99 145 to date,” the institute adds. Meanwhile, South Africa’s hospitals experienced an increase of 73 admissions in the last 24 hours. Currently admitted patients per day: