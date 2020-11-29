2 563 new Covid-19 cases, 38 more deaths confirmed in SA

Cape Town - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Sunday said that the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases now stood at 787 702 with 2 563 new cases identified since the last report. Mhize said that 38 more Covid-19 related deaths have been reported: 17 in the Eastern Cape, 1 in Gauteng, 7 in the Northern Cape and 13 in the Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 21 477 deaths. The Eastern Cape saw an increase of 1040 new cases in the past 24 hours, an increase of over 30 000 cases in one month. Earlier this week, Mkhize said nationally, figures were now driven by the Eastern Cape, which reflected between 50% to 55% of daily positive cases, followed by the Western Cape with daily increases that accounted for about 25%.

The Western Cape recorded 948 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has warned that one of the measures discussed at a meeting on Friday was a “mini-lockdown” which would be a last resort which the province would consider if the health system came under strain.

"As we head into this holiday and tourism season, I appeal to everyone to be safe, to stick to the golden rules and avoid the 3Cs-close contact, confined spaces and crowded places. This will enable us to protect the vulnerable, and support jobs and our economy at the same time."

More than 62.06 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,450,479​ have died, according to the latest Reuters tally.

