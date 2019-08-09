File picture

Heidelberg - Two people were killed and several injured on Thursday night in a multiple-vehicle collision on the N3 Highway in Heidelberg. ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 23:30 to find that a bus, two trucks and several light motor vehicles had collided.

Medics found that two women had sustained fatal injuries and they were declared dead on the scene.

At least several other patients were tended to on the scene and two of them found to be in a critical condition.

Medics treated the patients and provided the two critically injured men with advanced life support interventions.

Once they were treated, the critically injured patients were airlifted to nearby hospitals. The remaining patients were transported by various services to nearby hospitals.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.