20 questions about 2020 2020 is a year we all want to forget but let's see how much you remember. Take IOL's 20 questions about 2020 quiz.

What is the name of the female artist that collaborated with Master KG on 2020's feel-good monster hit Jerusalema?

Self-proclaimed prophet Pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary fled to their home country after they were charged with money laundering in SA. Where did they go?

What word was proclaimed 2020 South African Word of the Year by the Pan South African Language Board?

Which SA political figure has been dragged over his cooking prowess which he keenly and proudly shares on social media?

Which suspiciously consecutive numbers made 20 SA punters instant millionaires on December 1?

Whose warning that: "When people zol they put saliva on the paper" was turned into a viral song by DJ Max Hurrell?

Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy in 2020. How many years ago did they last win?

Simone Jasmin aka Queen of the Southran one the most ruthless drugs gangs in which city before she was gunned down in the back of an Uber?

What was US President Donald Trump doing when Joe Biden was declared the winner of the bitterly contested 2020 election?

Netflix series 'The Queen's Gambit' reignited interest in which sport?

What South African received the 2020 John Maddox Prize for Standing up for Science for their contribution to informing the public about the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020 Lewis Hamilton became the most successful Formula One driver of all time with a record 95 race wins and a seventh championship. Who does he race for?

How many years has the Zondo Commission of Inquiry been underway?

Whose death after being pinned down by the neck by a police officer in Minneapolis sparked Black Lives Matter protests across the world?

How much money was the specialCovid-19 relief grant the government promised unemployed citizens during the lockdown?

Who was crowned Miss SA 2020 ata socially-distanced, televised event in October?

'The Match in Africa' charity tennis event played in Cape Town in February featured Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal playing alongside Bill Gates and ...?

Mamelodi Sundowns clinched the Absa Premiership title this year behind closed doors as a result of Covid-19. Who came second?

Prince Harry and Megan Markle stepped down from royal duties earlier this year. Where do they now live?