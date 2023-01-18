20-year-old Delft man drowns at Strand Beach

Cape Town – A 20-year-old man died after he and his teenage brother got into difficulty in the surf at Strand Beach on Tuesday. According to Craig Lambinon, the spokesperson for the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), duty crew from Gordon’s Bay responded to a call for help just after 2pm.

He said witnesses reported two people in difficulty in the surf. “CCTV camera monitors directed rescue services to the location where two persons were in difficulty in the mid-surf break. “The City of Cape Town water rescue network was activated.

“City of Cape Town lifeguards and law enforcement, NSRI Gordon’s Bay duty crew, GB Med ambulance services, Western Cape government EMS and their rescue squad, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services and their dive unit, the SAPS, Netcare 911 and the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter responded to the Strand Beach incident,” Lambinon said. He said lifeguards rescued a 17-year-old boy who was then assessed by paramedics. Rescuers were told that the teenager’s 20-year-old brother was still missing.

Lambinon said NSRI Gordon’s Bay launched the sea rescue craft, Zelda. During the search, the man’s body was spotted on the seabed. An NSRI rescue swimmer pulled the man aboard the rescue craft. He was brought to the Strand lifesaving club where paramedics tried in vain to resuscitate him, Lambinon said.

The man was identified as being from Delft. The matter has been handed over to the police who have opened an inquest docket. [email protected]