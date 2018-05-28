Johannesburg - At least 35 people were injured when a truck carrying workers overturned on a gravel road in the Koue Bokkeveld, approximately 100 km from Ceres in the Western Cape, ER24 said on Monday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said ER24 paramedics, along with Life Healthcare and Metro Services, were on the scene at around 7:40pm on Sunday.

"A large truck was found lying on its side on the side of the road. The workers that had been travelling on the back of the vehicle were now found scattered around the scene. Paramedics set up a triage area and began to assess the patients, finding that two had sustained numerous injuries and were in a critical condition, while 33 others had sustained minor to moderate injuries," said Meiring.

Meiring said the patients were treated for their injuries, and the two critically injured provided with advanced life support interventions, before they were transported to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

