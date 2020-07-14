67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Join Marc Lottering in supporting Tafelsig CAN's cook-off

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Join Cape Town comedian Marc Lottering in making a real difference this Mandela Day by helping to feed more than two thousand people with the meals prepared during the Tafelsig CAN Change Champion Cook-Off.

Seven teams of volunteers are putting their cooking skills to come up with a tasty and nourishing meal that will feed around 300 community members on Mandela Day. That's seven teams cooking 300 meals each!

This is how it works:





Change Champions, who run the Tafelsig CAN Covid-19 Food Relief stations, are divided into seven groups for this competition.





However, Tafelsig CAN is looking for seven businesses to sponsor the seven groups of Change Champions.





The sponsor provides the recipes and the ingredients and the Change Champions will do the rest!

The winning business will receive a magnificent plaque crafted by Tafelsig’s own tradesman, a special shoutout from Marc Lottering, and above all you will gain the honor to be inducted into the prestigious league of Tafelsig CAN's special donors.

Sponsors choose your team on the website: https://mitchellsplaincan.co.za/lekka-jy-change-champions-cook-off/



























* Contact Joanie Fredericks on +27 76 621 0245 (WhatsApp) for more information on sponsoring a team.



Lekka Jy! On Mandela Day!



