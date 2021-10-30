7 fun things to do that do not involve spending money or going out

With the petrol hike coming into effect in November, we can’t blame you if you are looking for new ways to have fun without spending money or driving around. We list seven fun things to do that does not include driving or spending hard-earned cash. You want to save up for December, after all.

Movie marathon With a number of streaming services available, why not have a movie marathon? Or a series binge? Or both? A movie marathon and series binge is a great way to live your best couch potato life and not spend money. Play board games

If you have watched everything on your “Continue watching” list, take out those board games if you are feeling bored (see what I did there?). You can hang out and play a game of Scrabble, Monopoly or Cards Against Humanity. If you are feeling competitive, hold a tournament and compete against each other. DIY projects It is the perfect time to get started (or continue) a DIY project that you have been holding off. Maybe it’s a small project in the house, maybe it’s making clothes for yourself and loved ones or a room makeover inspired by Pinterest. If you have extra time on your hands, DIY projects is perfect.

Zoom games Remember the early days of lockdown when we still loved Zoom and used it not only for meetings but also to play fun games with friends? If you have a stable internet connection and friends, then host a fun games night on Zoom! Video games

Let’s bust the myth that video games are for guys in their mother’s basements. Not only is that a cringe stereotype but there is serious money in esports, so why not get your game on? Make a bucket list Yes, we don’t want to think about that but compiling bucket lists can be fun. Really. You don’t have to take out a notebook and pen and start writing under the heading “Things to do before I leave this world”. It can even be a Pinterest board or in a journal.