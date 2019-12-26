File picture: Pexels

Cape Town - Ninety-one babies were born in the Western Cape in public health facilities by 2pm on Christmas day, the Western Cape health department said on Wednesday. The department said that by 2pm, public health facilities reported the births of 66 boys and 25 girls.

"The first, a girl, was born at 00:09 at Tygerberg Hospital, weighing 3,000 g and 49 cm in length, to mother Yonela Malgas. The second, a girl born at 00:10 at Vanguard Community Health Centre, weighing 3,410 g and 51 cm in length, to mother Priscilla Rufu," the department said.

"The third, a boy born at 00:15 at New Somerset Hospital, weighing 3,990 g and 54 cm in length, to mother Kalaki Iwado. A set of twin sisters was born at 04:03 and 04:04 at Tygerberg Hospital to mother Asanda Sani."

At the time, New Somerset Hospital was the busiest since midnight with seven births, followed by Mowbray Maternity Hospital which had six and five births each at Tygerberg Hospital, George Hospital, Paarl Hospital, Khayelitsha District Hospital and Hanover Park Community Health Centre.