A roundup of IOL's Top 5 stories this week

There's been some confusion as to who can operate when it comes to essential services. Local chef Luyanda Mafanya got it wrong rather publicly.

The lockdown rule is: Prepared food is not an essential service. Not even supermarkets are allowed to sell cooked food.

US President Donald Trump peeved off almost the entire world when he cut funding to the WHO over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

SA’s Naledi Pandor sprang to WHO head Dr Tedros’s defence saying: “I believe he has done an amazing job ... through his communication, a lot of us became alert.”

On the other hand our president has gained a huge fan. Cathy Lange’s heartfelt letter to the prez went viral on social media. She told him: “I see sadness in your eyes. I see you pleading with us to endure the lockdown a little bit longer. What I also see, Mr President, is you trying to be brave. Doing the best you can.”

The City of Cape Town has come under fire for the conditions at its homeless relocation camp in Strandfontein, with Doctors without Borders (MSF) also weighing in.

Senior TB/HIV adviser with MSF, Dr Gilles van Cutsem, said the danger of harm is great and should alarm everyone.

1. Unrest in Cape Flats communities over food parcels

Several incidents of looting and rioting took place allegedly as a result of growing frustration over promises of food parcels for poor residents during lockdown.

Community activists, NGOs and NPOs have stepped in to assist communities across SA where red tape has hampered the provision of aid.

