A roundup of IOL's Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: 5. LOOK: You've never seen Durban like this at night With SA under lockdown, ANA photographers Shelley Kjonstad and Doctor Ngcobo drove around Durban in the early evening last Wednesday. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to document an empty city at night. I didn’t want to lose it,” said Kjonstad. 4. A payment holiday brings relief.But

In this locked down economy due to the spread of Covid-19, loan customers who are under strain are seeking advice on financial relief.

Many South Africans may have no choice but to consider a payment break option, but what are the pros and cons?

3. Cape cops have their hands full quelling incidents of looting across the city

17 suspects were arrested as police in the Western Cape had their hands full quelling sporadic incidents of public violence, theft at stores and looting of delivery trucks on Wednesday.

Police said several arrests have been affected across a number of townships in the Cape Town metropole and on the West Coast.

After announcing a R500bn economic and social support package to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic earlier in the week, on Thursday the president cautiously gave SA some more good news.

Lockdown measures will be eased on May 1 with the implementation of Lockdown alert level 4.

After a very serious address to the nation, Ramaphosa left the country laughing out loud and inspired hundreds of memes when he failed to put on his cloth mask properly.

By Friday morning #maskchallenge was trending on Twitter with South Africans have a giggle after a tough couple of months.