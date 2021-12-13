‘Above normal rainfall’ might spoil beachgoers’ plans this festive season in the Cape

THE Western Cape is expected to experience normal to above normal rainfall this coming festive season, along with the rest of South Africa, which may spoil beachgoers’ plans. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has confirmed “normal to above normal rainfall” this festive season in the Western Cape and South Africa at large, a prediction which was made as early as last year, SAWS told IOL on Monday.

The prediction for a normal to above normal rainfall in South Africa’s festive seasons concurred during the 25th Virtual Southern Africa Regional Climate Outlook Forum (Sarcof-25) held at the end of August this year. “The bulk of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region is likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall between October to December 2021 and January to March 2022, regional weather and climate experts have predicted,” according to SADC reporting on Sarcof. This might point to the possibility of beachgoers - especially on the Day of Goodwill on December 26 and New Year’s day in the Cape - having to make alternative plans this festive season.