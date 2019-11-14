Johannesburg - Hollywood actor and social activist, Forest Whitaker on Thursday applauded the youth of the Cape Flats, who participated in a change maker's initiative he created which is the seventeenth in the world.
The founder and CEO of the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI), who was speaking at a press conference at the WPDI Community Centre said the aim of the programme was to create a space where youth could learn, gather and provide room for aspiring entrepreneurs over the next six years.
"Creating a programme here in the Cape Flats is very beautiful to me. It's exciting to witness their (youth) commitment.
"We've become aware of the violence that affects the community but we also look towards bringing solutions that can be helpful in the long term. That is our goal," Whitaker said.
He also said the programme was responsive to what was happening in the community and they had listened to the youth, who in most cases, wanted to make a difference and to serve the community.