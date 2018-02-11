Cape Town - Love shouldn’t cost a thing and Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to break the bank. Here are some romantic gestures most can afford.

Eating in: Cuddle up with your loved one on the sofa and watch The Notebook with a treat of chocolate-covered strawberries. Alternatively, surprise your partner with breakfast in bed or a home cooked candlelit dinner.

Picnicking: Pack a basket and head to Kirstenbosch, R65 each. You can have a dreamy date on the lawns against the backdrop of Table Mountain. The Company’s Gardens are a good alternative for an afternoon frolic. If the active love bug has bitten you then for R80 a person you can do a 5km run at Devonvale Golf & Wine Estate in Stellenbosch followed by food from a stall, live entertainment, arts and crafts and bars.

Kirstenbosch Centenary Tree Canopy Walk way and informally called 'The Boomslang'. Picture: Adrian de Kock





Music: Dance the night away at a concert. Local duo Faye & Wren will be performing at the St George's Building in Simon's Town. R60 gets you in and there will be specials on G&T’s and cocktails. Hillcrest Quarry offers music and a picnic with performances by the violin group Jake Gun, Hezron Chetty and Gian Groen. There will be a cash bar. Bring your own picnic basket. If you’re flying solo, the Mojo Market in Sea Point is hosting the Mojo Mingle. Beefcakes, Green Point, offer a twist of hot bodies.



If you’re flying solo, the Mojo Market in Sea Point is hosting the Mojo Mingle. Picture: David Ritchie





Weekend Argus