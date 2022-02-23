African swine fever outbreak in the Western Cape appears to be ’under control’

Cape Town – The Western Cape province has confirmed that the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak in Mossel Bay and George is now under control. Dr Ivan Meyer, the Western Cape’s Minister of Agriculture, confirmed that there had been no other swine fever cases in the Southern Cape regions since January 2022.

The minister says that veterinary officials have estimated that about 370 pigs have died in the region due to the disease. “No other African Swine Fever (ASF) cases have been reported in Mossel Bay and George in the Southern Cape since January 2022. The areas remain under quarantine, and local municipalities are assisting with the disposal of carcasses and disinfection,” he said.

The minister says that about 120 pig farmers attended ASF awareness information sessions in the area. The sessions took place on February 7 in Mossel Bay, February 8 in Thembalethu, George, and February 9 in Kwanokuthula, Plettenberg Bay. “The sessions focused on the disease, biosecurity, and pig feeding. I urge farmers to continue to dispose of carcasses responsibly and in line with the guidelines provided by State Veterinary Services and the municipalities. Farmers should also continue to implement strict biosecurity to prevent the entry of the disease into their herds,” he added. The minister said that there are still no effective vaccines available to prevent the spread of this disease and therefore is appealing to farmers to continue implementing effective biosecurity measures.