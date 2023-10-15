Alert! These areas in Cape Town will be affected by water disruptions

The City of Cape Town said planned work on the water supply infrastructure will result in water disruptions this week. The maintenance is expected to take place between October 17 to October 20.

In a statement, the City said the critical work on the water supply infrastructure was to benefit customers. These are the areas that will affected: Plumstead and Wynberg

Conditional assessments are being done on the water supply network in these areas from Monday, 9 October 2023 until Thursday, 30 November 2023. This will result in the possibility of lower than usual pressures being experienced for up to 1.5 hours during the day in some parts as the assessments progress. Die Wingerd, Greenway Rise, Stuart’s Hill, Martinville (Bizweni - Somerset West) Zero-pressure testing will be done on the water supply network in these areas from 21:00 on Wednesday, 18 October 2023, overnight until 04:00 on Thursday, 19 October 2023.

Explaining the process the City said zero-pressure testing and step-testing are part of the installation process for pressure management technology. “Tests are done in advance to see if any unmapped inflows need to be considered before installing smart pressure-reducing valves. “In these affected areas, some residents may experience low water pressure, and some may have no water coming out of their taps for some time during this overnight testing period. It is not possible to predict which areas or streets will experience disruptions,” said spokesperson Councillor Zahid Badroodien.

The City said this work forms part of the City’s Water Demand Management Strategy. “Managing water pressure more effectively reduces the possibility of pipe bursts and water wastage.” In terms of maintenance work which includes pipe and valve installations, repairs and replacements, water supply disruption will affect these areas:

Bantry Bay and Fresnaye The water supply main to these areas will be shut-off from 09:00 until 17:00 on Wednesday, 18 October 2023 to enable the maintenance team to do safely a tie-in on the main water supply pipeline in De Wet Road. Sir Lowry’s Pass area (Somerset West)

The water supply to this area will be shut off from 21:00 on Tuesday, 17 October 2023 overnight until 04:00 on Wednesday, 18 October 2023. This will enable the maintenance team to install a water meter on the water supply main to the area. Extension 12, Kanonkop, Sherwood Park and Beacon Hill (Atlantis) The water supply to this area will be shut-off from 08:00 until 18:00 on Thursday, 19 October 2023. This will enable the maintenance team to safely install the new section of the water supply pipeline. Water tankers will be providing water for domestic consumption where required.

Hout Bay The water supply to various roads in this area will be shut-off intermittently from 08:00 until 16:00 during weekdays starting on Wednesday, 18 October 2023 until Friday, 3 November 2023. This will enable the maintenance team to safely do valve replacements and fire hydrant upgrades in the area. Notices indicating the dates of the affected roads will be circulated in advance. Residents are kindly requested to store sufficient water in advance and to keep their taps closed on the day to prevent water loss and/or damage when the water supply is restored.