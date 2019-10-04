Pretoria – Just hours after winning a gold medal at the SA Trampoline Championship at the University of Cape Town on Saturday, gymnast Reghard Vorster became a hero to one little girl after saving her life.
The 14-year Vorster executed the perfect routine ensuring he won gold in his category. It was the breakthrough performance he dreamt about.
Still, on a high, he went to cool down the afternoon at a resort in Melkbosstrand. While swimming, he noticed a young girl playing in the smaller pool. He could see that she was slightly nervous as she was holding on to the pool's side. After he had finished swimming, she was gone.
"I did not think much about it. Out of curiosity, I went to the smaller pool to see if the water was warmer. I saw the girl at the bottom. At first, I thought she was playing, seeing how long she can stay under the water but then noticed she was not moving at all. Not even her feet were moving.
"The adrenaline took over. I immediately dived in. When I grabbed the girl, her body was totally limp. Her brother was on hand to help pull her onto the side of the pool. I knew she was in trouble, so I started doing cardiopulmonary resuscitation as I could feel no pulse.