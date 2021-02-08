Alleged Cape Town drug dealer appears in court

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town woman appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of dealing in drugs. In a statement released on Monday, provincial police spokesperson Colonel André Traut said the 44-year-old woman was arrested in Kraaifontein on Sunday. “With drug-related crime categorised as a priority in this province, members attached to the Provincial Integrated Team operationalised intelligence passed on to them from their Crime Intelligence (CI) counterparts and conducted a search operation at an identified drug house in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, late last night,” Traut said. He said the information was correct and the woman was found to be in possession of cannabis with a street value exceeding R6,000 (US$400). Traut said money believed to be the proceeds of her drug trade was also found.

In total, officers found R27,843 (about US$1,800).

A 44-year-old woman was found in possession of R6,000 worth of drugs. Photo: SAPS

The woman was immediately arrested on charges of dealing in drugs.

In separate incidents on Saturday, members attached to the Provincial Integrated Team received a tip-off and arrested a 38-year-old found to be in possession of an unlicensed 9mm firearm at his home in Inkwekwezi Street in Crossroads.

“Vehicle checkpoints and random searches also resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old suspect who was caught in possession of an assortment of drugs, and the recovery of a Chevrolet that was hijacked in Delft earlier this month,” Traut said.

He said the same team also joined their departmental counterparts from the Commercial Crime Unit and assisted them in a tracing operation for wanted suspects.

“This operation led to the arrest of two suspects, a 49-year-old male and a 44-year-old female, in Goodwood who were sought for fraud and money laundering in Brackenfell. Various electronic devices and financial documents were also seized,” Traut added.

- African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Yaron Blecher