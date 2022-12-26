Alternative things to do on the Day of Goodwill -- not to mention those New Year resolutions

THE day after Christmas on the calender is known as the Day of Goodwill or Boxing Day. In real life, we feast on Christmas leftovers, head to the beach or if the weather does not allow for that, hang out with friends or start preparing for New Years Eve We list alternative things to do on the Day of Goodwill.

1. Play board games with loved ones Board games is getting a resurgence as is it is getting more popular and there are more things to play. That is, if you are tired of friends beating you at Monopoly every single time. 2. Make a donation out of the bottom of your festive heart

Since it is the Day of Goodwill, it only makes sense to make a donation. Whether it is clothes or a monetary donation, it always feels good to help without ulterior motives. 3. Give leftover food to the needy On the goodwill note, chances are, you probably have a lot of leftover food from yesterday. If you don’t think you will finish it, give some to the less fortunate.

4. Enjoy nature If the weather allows, head to a park, beach or anywhere where you can appreciate what Mother Nature has to offer. Breathe in the fresh air and revel in the festive season a little longer. 5. Write down New Year’s Resolutions

