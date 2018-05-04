Cape Town - The ANC has condemned the "brutal, callous, and cold-blooded killing" of struggle veteran and education expert Professor Graeme Bloch’s parents Rosalie Bloch, 84, and Aubrey Jackson, 96, who were found murdered in their Rosebank home in Cape Town on Saturday.

The couple were found tied up in their home early Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that a family member discovered the bodies around 9am on Saturday.

Police believe that the crime was a burglary that escalated into murder. They could not confirm at what time the victims were killed.

"The ANC is dismayed and shocked at this evil deed. We strongly condemn the cowardly act visited on the defenceless and elderly. It is disheartening to note that we still have among us those who are determined to trample on other people’s right to live, driven by selfish and cruel intentions," ANC spokesman Pule Mabe said.

"These were elements that should be isolated and locked away to rid society of heartless criminals. Law enforcement agencies should leave no stone unturned in their quest to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime were caught and faced the full might of the law.

"We further call on all South Africans to act in concert to ensure that criminals have nowhere to hide wherever they seek refuge. We express our sincere condolences to comrade Graeme Bloch, his wife and fellow activist cde Cheryl Carolus, and the Bloch family on their untimely loss. The ANC wishes Rosalie Bloch and Aubrey Jackson eternal peace," Mabe said.

African News Agency/ANA