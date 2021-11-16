ANC mourns the death of Cobus Grobler, 61

CAPE TOWN - The ANC in the Western Cape is in mourning after one of its comrades, spokesperson Cobus Grobler, died at the age of 61. In a statement the party said its spokesperson in the Western Cape Legislature died on Tuesday.

Cameron Dugmore of the ANC paid tribute to Grobler and said: “Comrade Cobus was dedicated to the ANC and stood as a candidate in the recent Local Government Elections. “He was a beloved and respected colleague who was valued not only by us, but by the news media as well. Our hearts go out to his wife and son.” Originally from Vryburg in the North West province, Grobler was born on October 30, 1960.

Before dipping into politics, Grobler was a seasoned journalist and communicator who worked for the Volksblad newspaper. He represented the newspaper in Parliament before he started working for the ANC administration within the City of Cape Town. Grobler worked in the Legislature in the office of the speaker alongside Shaun Byneveldt, MEC Pierre Uys and, until his death, for the ANC Caucus.

Grobler is survived by his wife, Karin and their only child, Hendrico. In a lengthy tribute to Grobler on Facebook, former politician Marius Fransman said he was shocked at the untimely passing of someone he knew to be larger than life and a gentle giant. “He lived for his work and he was always able and willing to help others, especially those new members of Parliament in showing them the ropes, and tactics of parliamentary politics. “Here was a man that went far beyond his work responsibilities and just found joy and love in helping others.