ANC pays tribute to Struggle hero Peter Jones

The ANC in the Western Cape has paid tribute to Struggle veteran Peter Jones after he died early this week saying he was a true giant of the liberation Struggle. The party said on Thursday Jones had been one of the influential figures in the struggle for freedom in the country when he led from the front during the formation of the Black Consciousness Movement.

Jones led the BCM with Steve Biko. The two were arrested together in 1977 before they were later separated. Biko later died after being assaulted by the apartheid security forces.

“He suffered continued persecution from the apartheid regime and was banned and given house arrest in Macassar near Somerset West. “(Jones) contributed immensely to the liberation struggle and he together with many activists in the Black Consciousness Movement kept the fires burning when the liberation movement as led by the ANC was banned and its leaders jailed and exiled. “They inspired black people to believe in the course for freedom in the face of despair and a culture of fear and intimidation.

“The black consciousness movement inspired the student uprisings, inspired the ultimate launch of the United Democratic Front and various sites of Struggle,” said the ANC. Earlier Azapo also paid tribute to Jones saying he had impeccable struggle credentials and his role and influence cannot be underplayed. [email protected]

