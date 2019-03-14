Ralph and Nicole Stanfield. Picture: Willem Law/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The ANC has accused the DA-run City of Cape of awarding a multi-million rand housing contract to the wife of a suspected 28s gang boss. However, the DA-led Western Cape Provincial Government says Nicole Stanfield’s company Glomix Housebrokers CC was cleared by three national government entities including SARS.

ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs said on Wednesday: “We are shocked and outraged that the City of Cape Town has awarded a multi-million rand contract to the wife of gang leader, Ralph Stanfield, to build houses in Valhalla Park.

“We see this as further evidence of the cosy relationship between the DA and the underworld.”

Jacobs claims Nicole has allegedly been awarded a contract worth R40 million to build 777 houses in a development in Valhalla Park, “which is a known DA stronghold”.

In June 2017, the Daily Voice reported that a R42 million housing development along Valhalla Drive ground to a halt after the 28s gang allegedly demanded protection money from the City and the contractor.

The development was launched in 2015 by the City of Cape Town.

“They want an amount of R300 000 per month in protection money from the City otherwise the site won’t be secure from vandals and thieves,” a source told Daily Voice.

At the time, Graham Lindhorst, chairperson of the Bishop Lavis Community Police Forum, confirmed extortion was taking place while then Mayoral Committee Member for Transport and Urban Development, Brett Herron, said the project was delayed “due to gang-related activities”.

Jacobs said on Wednesday: “It’s clear what has happened here. Gangsters intimidated the contractor and forced the project to stop.

“Then they used their relationship with the DA to get a contract. We smell a rat here.”

Jacobs added: “There is no way that the City of Cape Town can claim that they did not know anything about this. We demand that this contract be terminated immediately. The SAPS must urgently investigate this matter.”

Ralph Stanfield is the nephew of the late Colin Stanfield, the alleged 28s gang leader who died in 2004.

Human Settlements HOD Tando Mguli confirms Glomix is one of seven contractors awarded a tender to build on the site in question.

He says provincial government took over the project from the City in 2018.

“All seven companies met the relevant criteria and appeared on the Western Cape suppliers database provided by the provincial treasury,” says Mguli.

“They had the relevant tax clearance and were cleared by three national entities as suitable to build houses.

“We never looked at the ownership, as they were not ghosted on the system there was no reason to discriminate against them.

“We didn’t even know her name,” he says of Nicole.

The businesswoman did not respond to text messages or phone calls on Wednesday.

