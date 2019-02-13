The ANC Western Cape leadership accompanied by Fikile Mbalula, the party's head of elections. Picture Cindy Waxa/ANA

CAPE TOWN - The ANC in the Western Cape on Wednesday said it was not expecting anything new from Premier Helen Zille’s State of the Province Address (Sopa) on Friday. “I must say, we are not expecting anything different from Zille. We know for a fact that she will be going there to continue with the propaganda of projecting the Western Cape to some kind of a different island from the rest of South Africa despite the fact that they had been constantly exposed,” said ANC acting provincial chairperson, Khaya Magaxa.

Magaxa and ANC Western Cape head of elections Ebrahim Rasool, along with ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs held a press conference in Cape Town and called on residents from across Cape Town to occupy Wale Street to hear “the real state of the Western Cape government” during Zille’s Sopa on Friday.

Zille is set to deliver her final State of the Province Address at the Western Cape Provincial Parliament. During her Sopa, the premier will outline the Western Cape Government's achievements in recent years, as well as progress made on the Provincial Strategic Plan (PSP) and Western Cape Government's "Game Changers".

Magaxa further accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) of claiming the Western Cape to be the only province in the country which has had clean audits. “For example, they will jump to this thing of the clean audit. Now, Western Cape has been always, even under the ANC government having very competent administration even under the ANC. In fact, the DA is not using any different people from what we used and the outcomes are always the same,” he said.

“Therefore, the DA will be bragging instead of bragging about the improvement of the quality life of our people because that’s what is important.”

He said that Zille was expected to “brag for nothing”, telling South Africans that her government was better than that of ANC.

“Now, we are expecting Zille to brag for nothing, we know for a fact that it’s gonna be telling South Africans and the Western Cape people that her government is better than the ANC government while in actual fact we have been consistently exposing that lie. In human settlements, for example, DA never even come closer to Richard Dyantyi’s targets and records, they don't come near close to that.

“Khayelitsha is dirtier than ever before, roads are dirty as never before. Unemployment in poor communities, in Khayelitsha, you can think that it’s weekend during the weekdays because people are all over the streets and there are not there because they are running a business. They are there because they are unemployed and they have nothing to do,” Magaxa said.

African News Agency (ANA)