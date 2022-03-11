Another alleged cannabis distributor to the Cape nabbed

Cape Town - The sixth suspect allegedly involved in cannabis distribution in the Cape was arrested on Thursday by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team. An unnamed 42-year-old was arrested in Queenstown for his alleged role in distributing cannabis to the Southern Cape after sourcing the illicit drug in rural Eastern Cape villages, Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said on Friday.

Story continues below Advertisment

The 42-year-old suspect is expected to make the first court appearance on Monday, March 14. The case will then be postponed and he will appear alongside his five co-accused - Lindela Lofani, Hlalanathi Lofani, Mzimasi Lofani, Bongani Kenny Mgqatse and Somleze Nkwawule - at the George Magistrate’s Court on March 28. Queenstown, located in the Eastern Cape, is roughly 630km from the court in George, Western Cape.

Story continues below Advertisment

All of the five co-accused have been out on bail, ranging from R3 000-R6 000, since their appearance on February 4 at the George Magistrate’s Court. “This follows an intelligence-driven operation that was swiftly conducted by the Hawks Serious Crime team from George and Gqeberha, George K9 unit, POPS Southern Cape and Oudtshoorn as well as Motherwell Crime Intelligence,” Hani said. “An extensive investigation by the team targeted a suspected organised crime group that was allegedly sourcing cannabis from rural villages of the Eastern Cape. They would then distribute it in the Southern Cape outlets,” Hani adds.

Story continues below Advertisment

IOL