Paramedics are seen as soft targets for criminals to attack while they are attending to emergency calls. File Picture.

Cape Town - Yet another Western Cape government health emergency medical services (EMS) ambulance crew has been robbed at gunpoint, this time in Harare, Khayelitsha, the Western Cape government said on Sunday.

The robbery took place at 8 pm on Saturday night near the St John’s Church in section 35, EMS and forensic pathology services spokesman Robert Daniels said.