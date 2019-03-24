Cape Town - Yet another Western Cape government health emergency medical services (EMS) ambulance crew has been robbed at gunpoint, this time in Harare, Khayelitsha, the Western Cape government said on Sunday.
The robbery took place at 8 pm on Saturday night near the St John’s Church in section 35, EMS and forensic pathology services spokesman Robert Daniels said.
"The two male EMS practitioners were robbed of personal belongings and left severely traumatised. A criminal case [of armed robbery] was opened with the South African Police Service and the victims of the attack are currently receiving trauma counselling," Daniels said.
African News Agency (ANA)