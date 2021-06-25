Another postponement in teen Jordan Moore’s murder case

Cape Town - The nine suspects accused of murdering Atlantis teenager Jordan Moore appeared in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Moore, 16, and two friends were approached by two men who allegedly confronted them in Rietsanger Avenue in Robinvale on November 6.

The men allegedly forced the trio to buy them liquor at a local shebeen. Two of the youngsters managed to flee and seek help, but Moore was unable to escape. It is alleged the accused abducted Moore, stabbed him and had their dog maul him to death. Moore was a Grade 10 learner at Robinvale High School. His death shook the community of Atlantis and surrounding areas.

The suspects are aged between 14 and 22. Previously, the court released the minor suspects, aged 14 and 15, into the custody of their parents. The other accused in the matter abandoned their bail applications as they feared revenge attacks from members of the community. Previously, Atlantis ward councillor Allister Lightburn called for a speedy trial to send a strong message to the alleged perpetrators.

He said it was imperative for justice to be served for Moore and his family. A wall of remembrance has since been made to celebrate not only Moore’s life but also the lives of other youths who were murdered in the area. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Eric Ntabazalila said the case has been postponed for the final time.