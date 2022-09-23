Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, September 23, 2022

Another white Stellenbosch University student urinates on roommates chair

Open Stellenbosch protestors and allies of Open Stellenbosch marched through campus roads to the Therapy and Personal Development building of Stellenbosch University. File Picture: David Ritchie/ANA

Published 8m ago

Johannesburg - Stellenbosch University says it has suspended from his residence, a drunk white student who allegedly urinated on his roommate’s chair at the Helshoogte residence.

The university said it would investigate the incident and confirmed they had become aware of the incident on Thursday night.

The roommate whose chair was urinated on, is believed to be coloured.

Stellenbosch University said the matter was receiving

top priority attention from management.

In a statement late on Friday night, Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Learning and Teaching, said the university's Office of Student Discipline would investigate the matter in accordance with the latest version of the Student Disciplinary Code.

He also said Vice-Chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers, would consider further action against the student and decide on whether to suspend the implicated student from the university after considering the facts.

In July, another Maties student, Theunis Du Toit, was expelled for urinating on a black student Babalo Ndwayana’s desk and study material.

An internal hearing found him guilty of the charges against him over the racist incident.

The university’s independent Central Disciplinary Committee (CDC) found Du Toit guilty of contravening a number of the institution's disciplinary code for students including clauses 3.1, 9.1, 9.3, 13.1 and 13.2.

The clauses relate to the values of Stellenbosch University, its general rules and behavioural matters.

De Villiers said they would take appropriate action.

“The university considers details surrounding the investigation to be confidential but must emphasise its deep concern regarding irresponsible use of alcohol on and around its campus, notwithstanding its extensive interventions and latest revised residence rules that regulate alcohol use in residences,” he said.

De Villiers added that human dignity was non-negotiable at the university and it ought to be respected and upheld at all times.

He said when dignity was affected, it needed to be restored and this would be done by following due process disciplinary framework.

IOL

Stellenbosch University

