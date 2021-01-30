Anti-gang unit detectives probing four Cape Town murders

Cape Town – Two teenage boys and two adult men have been shot dead in two separate gang-related shooting incidents in Ravensmead and in Delft in Cape Town, the SAPS in the Western Cape said on Saturday.

Western Cape SAPS anti-gang unit (AGU) detectives were investigating a triple-murder case as well as an attempted murder following a shooting incident that left three people dead and one wounded on Friday evening in Ravensmead, Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement.

Reports from the scene indicated that at 9pm on Friday, Ravensmead SAPS officers were called to a house in Eureka Estate. Upon arrival in Fabriek Street, the bodies of two 16-year-old youths and a 45-year-old man were found lying on the ground outside the house.

A fourth person, aged 18, who was wounded in the shooting, had already been taken to a medical facility for treatment.

"Reports also indicate suspects in a white vehicle pulled up in front of the residence and fired shots," Potelwa said.