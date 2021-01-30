Anti-gang unit detectives probing four Cape Town murders
Cape Town – Two teenage boys and two adult men have been shot dead in two separate gang-related shooting incidents in Ravensmead and in Delft in Cape Town, the SAPS in the Western Cape said on Saturday.
Western Cape SAPS anti-gang unit (AGU) detectives were investigating a triple-murder case as well as an attempted murder following a shooting incident that left three people dead and one wounded on Friday evening in Ravensmead, Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement.
Reports from the scene indicated that at 9pm on Friday, Ravensmead SAPS officers were called to a house in Eureka Estate. Upon arrival in Fabriek Street, the bodies of two 16-year-old youths and a 45-year-old man were found lying on the ground outside the house.
A fourth person, aged 18, who was wounded in the shooting, had already been taken to a medical facility for treatment.
"Reports also indicate suspects in a white vehicle pulled up in front of the residence and fired shots," Potelwa said.
In a separate incident, Delft SAPS officers responded to a shooting on an open field at the back of Liesbeeck Street in Leiden in Delft on Friday evening, where a 29-year-old man was shot dead by unknown suspects.
Anyone who might have any information about the shootings was urged to contact the police on 086 0010 111 or by using the MySAPSApp, Potelwa said.
African News Agency (ANA)