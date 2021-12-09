Anti-poaching unit offers R100 000 reward for info after four rhinos slaughtered near Cape Town

CAPE TOWN – Aquila Collection has offered a R100 000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible for the killing of four rhinos and critically injuring a fifth at Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve on Wednesday night. The 24-hour anti-poaching unit came across four-shot rhinos at Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve at roughly 10.30 pm on Wednesday.

Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve is found roughly 200km from Cape Town CBD. Two succumbed to their injuries from silenced weapons utilising large calibre rifle rounds at the scene while the remaining two critically injured rhinos were confirmed dead soon after – one of which was a pregnant female rhino. After an extensive search for the fifth rhino at Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve, it was found with a gunshot to the face at roughly 2am on Thursday morning.

Owner of Aquila Collection and Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve, Searl Derman, said the news of massacred rhinos was reminiscent of the poaching incident at Aquila Private Game Reserve in 2011. “We will again commit to sparing no expense or effort in the pursuit to catch and bring justice to these vicious perpetrators who massacred our rhino.” Derman said. “We are starting by offering a R100 000 reward for confidential information that will lead to the successful arrest of the criminals that brought much heartache and loss to the staff and management of this unique Western Cape private game reserve.” he added.

Aquila Collection acquired Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve in 2018. The fifth injured rhino is being assessed by a wildlife veterinarian team and is being considered for facial reconstructive surgery. Despite the private game reserve reluctantly dehorning rhinos to replace them with synthetic horns to deter poaching along with signage on the reserve’s fences affirming this, it did not deter the poachers in this latest incident. One of slaughtered rhino had a realistic fibreglass horn that is said to have no value to the poachers responsible.