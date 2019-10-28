SOS Children's Villages is calling for more time to be allocated to career guidance in schools and at career expos as a way to help pupils make wise choices about their future.
A pupil's subject choice is one of the factors that have significant implications in terms of career choice and a successful future career.
One of the first considerations is realistic, guided and informed subject choice to be implemented in grades 10 to 12, based on information and learning in grades 7 to 9.
In Grade 9, one of the five topics discussed in Life Orientation (LO) is Career Guidance, which is placed under World of Work.
Out of the 70 hours per year allocated to LO, only 11 hours are for World of Work, compared to 35 given to Physical Education (PT).