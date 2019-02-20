Picture: Phil Sears/AP/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The winner of the biggest PowerBall jackpot of R232 million spent only R22.50 on the road to riches, and the person is yet to claim their fortune. Ithuba Holdings, South Africa's national lottery operator, on Wednesday confirmed that the record PowerBall jackpot was won on Tuesday night by one lucky individual from Cape Town. The operator said that total sales for the draw were over R74 million.

"The ticket was bought at a OK Mini Mark Tygerdal in Goodwood, Western Cape. The player used a manual selection method, with a ticket wager amount of R22.50. The winner has not yet made contact with Ithuba," the operator said in a statement.

The person played a manual selection with the winning numbers 4, 18, 21, 26, 35, and PowerBall 05. The overall jackpot was standing at R232 131 750 after 24 winner-less draws.

The R232 million jackpot saw scores of people queuing at shops with their tickets hoping they would be the next multi-millionaires.

The winner becomes the first South African to scoop the biggest PowerBall jackpot after a 34-year-old engineer based in Secunda, Mpumalanga, won the R145 million PowerBall jackpot in August last year.

Lotto winners have 365 days to claim their prize money before it is forfeited, but Ithuba expects to hear from the winner any time from now.

African News Agency/ANA