Two-month-old baby boy, Kwahlelo Tiwane, was kidnapped in Parow in Cape Town on Thursday. Picture: Supplied (SAPS)

Cape Town - The South African Police Service (SAPS) family violence, child protection, and sexual offences (FCS) unit in the Western Cape has asked the public to help locate two-month-old Kwahlelo Tiwane, who was kidnapped in Parow in Cape Town on Thursday. A mother of twin boys was approached on Wednesday by the suspect at their home in Khayelitsha who then introduced herself as a social worker, Colonel Andrè Traut said.

"She asked for the baby’s birth certificate, clinic card, and she made herself copies. The suspect returned the next day and accompanied the mother and the children in a taxi to Parow, where she told the mother her office was. After stopping at the alleged office, the suspect got out of the vehicle with the one twin and fled with the child."

The circumstances surrounding the kidnapping of the child were being investigated and the assistance of the public would be appreciated so that the mother could be reunited with her child, Traut said.

Anyone who might have information or know the whereabouts of the baby boy was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Joy Sumsodien of the Bellville FCS on 082-522-1095 or Crime Stop on 086-00-10111.